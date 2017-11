Rapper Meek Mill arrives for court at the Criminal Justice Center with his lawyer Brian McMonagle in Philly. #MeekMill pic.twitter.com/AL9chUKjno — David Maialetti (@davidmaialetti) November 6, 2017

A judge in Philadelphia sentenced Meek Mill for 2-4 years of prison time for violating probation.

Meek Mill was sentenced to house arrest back in 2015 for another probation violation.

This time around the judge wasn’t happy with Meek Mill’s recent arrests for getting into a fight at the St. Louis airport and for reckless driving in NYC.

Meek is facing a minimum 2 years in prison for his recent probation violations.

