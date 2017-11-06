Migos Wants To Star In Live Disney’s Action ‘Lion King’

Recently Disney released a list of celebrities that are starring in their live action movie ‘The Lion King.’

Beyonce will be starring as Nala and Donald Glover will be playing Simba, with many more big names on the cast list.

That leaves us with question of who will be playing the three hyenas?

Migos rapper Quavo went to Twitter and told Disney to call them for the role.

Disney has not released who the hyenas will be so this could possibly be a role for Migos.

3 Hyenas Lions King 🙌🏾 call us 📱 @Disney — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 5, 2017

A petition has been created by people supporting the idea of the three rappers being cast as the role of the hyenas and Twitter is standing behind it.

Petition to have the @Migos be in the Lion King remake. https://t.co/o7zVyJfOj6 — The FADER (@thefader) November 6, 2017

Give the people what they desire, @Migos for LION KING as the three hyenas — Bergy (@Ardanberg) November 6, 2017

Do you think the three Migos should play the hyenas?