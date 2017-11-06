TWILIGHT: Memorabilia Hitting Auction Block

Do you miss the love affair between Edward and Bella in the Twilight saga? Now you can own your very own piece of it.

On November 17th, PropStoreAuction.com will auction off a slew of memorabilia from the movies. Highlights include:

Edward’s bedroom journals

Bella’s car keys

The Cullen family’s baseball bases and home plate

Bella’s hospital paperwork

Tons of costumes from many of the characters

And you don’t have to be rich to get in on the action — starting bids on every item will be $50