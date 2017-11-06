TWILIGHT: Memorabilia Hitting Auction Block

Do you miss the love affair between Edward and Bella in the Twilight saga? Now you can own your very own piece of it.
On November 17th, PropStoreAuction.com will auction off a slew of memorabilia from the movies. Highlights include:
- Edward’s bedroom journals
- Bella’s car keys
- The Cullen family’s baseball bases and home plate
- Bella’s hospital paperwork
- Tons of costumes from many of the characters
And you don’t have to be rich to get in on the action — starting bids on every item will be $50