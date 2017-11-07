E-40 Sues Author For Using “Captain Save A H*e”

By Short-E
Filed Under: E-40, The Click
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

TMZ is reporting that E-40 is suing author Erika Kane & her publishers for using “Captain Save A H*e” in their books.

E-40 & The Click released a track with the same name back in 1993 & you can see a video of that here. {warning language}

The lawsuit claims that Kane is using the name and character that E-40 created in the 90’s and is just straight ripping him off!

40 wants her book off the shelves and any profit she’s received from her book with the same name of his song.

Read more about this story and check out the picture of Kane’s book cover here. 

