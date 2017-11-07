Tiffany’s Is Selling “Ordinary” Objects This Christmas

The super rich people in this country now have so much money that apparently they’ll spend ANY AMOUNT on anything, no matter how STUPID it is. And oh baby, these are stupid.

Tiffany’s just decided to branch out from selling moderately overpriced jewelry to sell insanely overpriced, quote, “ordinary objects.” Here are some examples . . .

1. A $350 sterling silver bendy straw.

2. A $1,000 empty tin can.

3. A $425 silver protractor.

4. A $650 pair of ping pong paddles.

5. A $10,000 fake silver bird’s nest with three blue porcelain eggs.

6. A $1,950 flask shaped like a fish.

7. A $1,500 set of 10 Lego pieces.

8. And maybe worst of all, a $9,000 ball of silver yarn.

They’re all laughing at us, you know. They’re all laughing at us.

The Silver Cup Project with @glossier founder and CEO @emilywweiss. Find out how she uses her cup from our new Home & Accessories collection on our Instagram Stories. #TiffanyEveryDay A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Keep paddling. Introducing our new Home & Accessories collection. #TiffanyEveryDay Shop the link in our bio. Artwork: Christoph Niemann @abstractsunday A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Check out the entire list of Tiffany’s Ordinary object by clicking here.