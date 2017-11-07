tiffanny's, silver, ordinary objects

Tiffany’s Is Selling “Ordinary” Objects This Christmas

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: ordinary objects, Silver, tiffanny's
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

The super rich people in this country now have so much money that apparently they’ll spend ANY AMOUNT on anything, no matter how STUPID it is.  And oh baby, these are stupid.

Tiffany’s just decided to branch out from selling moderately overpriced jewelry to sell insanely overpriced, quote, “ordinary objects.”  Here are some examples . . .

1.  A $350 sterling silver bendy straw.

2.  A $1,000 empty tin can.

3.  A $425 silver protractor.

4.  A $650 pair of ping pong paddles.

5.  A $10,000 fake silver bird’s nest with three blue porcelain eggs.

6.  A $1,950 flask shaped like a fish.

7.  A $1,500 set of 10 Lego pieces.

8.  And maybe worst of all, a $9,000 ball of silver yarn.

They’re all laughing at us, you know.  They’re all laughing at us.

Check out the entire list of Tiffany’s Ordinary object by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live