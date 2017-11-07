fingerlings, finger, finger puppets

Your Kids Want This Toy For Christmas [Video]

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: finger, finger puppets, fingerlings
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The hottest toy this year is basically a set of finger puppets called Fingerlings.

These things are really in demand, and that can only mean one thing …you’re gonna have to pay to get them.

Fingerlings are battery-operated plastic creatures that sit on your fingers. But unlike regular finger puppets, these monkeys and unicorns blink, babble and respond to touch, motion and sound. They sell for about $14.99 at stores like Walmart and Toys R Us, but because they’re in such high demand they are being sold on third party sites for up to $180. Good luck!

Check out more about Fingerlings by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live