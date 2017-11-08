Drake Takes A Break From Music To Create Movies

@hollywoodreporter 🎥🎞📽📺🦉 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Complex reported Drake aka Champagnepapi will be taking a small six month to a year break from music to revive Channel 4 crime drama Top Boy with Adel “Future” Nur.

This does not mean Drake is stepping away from music.

He just wants some time to himself to focus on creating movies and films and expand.

You can’t blame him for wanting to continue the grind and grow!

“I’m sure I’ll stop [making music] one day,” Drake said. “When it starts to feel like I’m making it up. Hopefully I’ll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding—to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music’s always there.”

Drake teased his 2019 Top Boy revival on Instagram.

🇬🇧🙌🏽 COMING SOON A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:04am PST

On top of his expansion Drake and producing partner have shown some interest in Vince Carter’s documentary, The Carter Effect.

When you catch yourself watching Top Boy on Netflix in 2019, be sure to thank Drake and Nur.