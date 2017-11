Complex is reporting that Kanye West has filed paperwork for a trademark for ‘Yeezy Sound’.

The paperwork was filed last week and it’s for streaming music, video, and other multi media content online and on mobile devices.

Kanye left Tidal four months ago over a dispute that the company owed him $3 million.

Kanye has been successful with fashion and sneakers so this is a natural progression to start a streaming music company.

