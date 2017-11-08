Kanye West Stirs Streaming Service Rumors with ‘Yeezy Sound’ Trademark Filing

By Hayden Wright

Kanye West’s business portfolio might be expanding once again: Documents obtained by The Blast suggest the rapper has filed to trademark a company called “Yeezy Sound.” The docs outline rights to stream “music, audio, images, video, and other multimedia content, over the Internet.”

This wouldn’t be Ye’s first experience backing a streaming platform. The Life of Pablo rapper famously joined JAY-Z’s pantheon of music superstars to launch Tidal in 2015. After their public falling out last year, Yeezy abandoned Tidal this summer and sued the company for $3.5 million allegedly owed to him.

West’s Yeezy brand has already made waves in the fashion industry. It’s not clear what form “Yeezy Sound” will take but Kanye might have something ambitious up his sleeve.