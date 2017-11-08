Meek Mill Might Want To Take Advice From T.I.

Meek Mill was recently sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation.

Many rappers have commented on Meek Mill’s arrest but some advice that might serve Meek Mill well is advice from King Of The South, rapper T.I.

Hot New Hip Hop reported T.I. commenting and giving advice that Meek Mill may want to take notes on.

“Use your time wisely man. Be productive, learn as much as you can, you know. Just strategize for the moment you get up out of there. Everyday you in there, utilize all those hours to strategize your comeback.”

T.I. gave this advice out of experience, back in 2010 he served eleven months behind bars for a probation violation as well.

Though eleven months is nothing compared to four years, Mill could still think about using that time to better himself so by the time he gets out, he will be better than before he was sent in.