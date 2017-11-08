Mother Finds Shocking Discovery In Her Son’s Halloween Candy [Video]

Filed Under: Candy, Halloween, Mother, Needle, New York, Son
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Nestle Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candy bars are displayed on a shelf at a convenience store on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Nestle USA announced plans to remove all artificial flavors and FDA-certified colors from its entire line of chocolate candy products, including the popular Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candy bars, by the end of 2015.
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for children. With costumes and candy, how could any kid have a bad time during the frighteningly fun holiday?

One New York boy almost did…

When a Vernon, NY mother was going through her son’s Halloween candy, she noticed something was wrong.

When inspecting a Twizzlers packet, she discovered a needle in the licorice candy.

The woman also posted a video about it, which is frightening when you see the needle. (WARNING: Video contains explicit language)

Let’s just hope nobody was harmed by this incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live