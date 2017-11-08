Rocker Ozzy Osbourne Bids Farewell With Final World Tour

Filed Under: Final, Ozzy Osbourne, Retire, rock, World Tour
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singer Ozzy Osbourne attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Popular rocker Ozzy Osbourne is ready to unplug his microphone.

The metal legend has announced what he says will be his farewell tour starting next May in Mexico followed by shows in South America and Europe.

U.S. dates will be announced next year, with the tour expected to conclude in 2020.

The 69-year-old musician said his latest goodbye doesn’t mean he’ll never perform again. He just won’t be doing anymore big tours.

“This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there,” he said in a news release.

This won’t be the first time Osbourne has announced his retirement. He once retired back in 1992 but bounced back just days later.

“Retirement sucked,” he told Rolling Stone.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live