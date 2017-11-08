Rocker Ozzy Osbourne Bids Farewell With Final World Tour

Popular rocker Ozzy Osbourne is ready to unplug his microphone.

The metal legend has announced what he says will be his farewell tour starting next May in Mexico followed by shows in South America and Europe.

U.S. dates will be announced next year, with the tour expected to conclude in 2020.

The 69-year-old musician said his latest goodbye doesn’t mean he’ll never perform again. He just won’t be doing anymore big tours.

“This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there,” he said in a news release.

This won’t be the first time Osbourne has announced his retirement. He once retired back in 1992 but bounced back just days later.

“Retirement sucked,” he told Rolling Stone.