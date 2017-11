Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith are telling TMZ through sources that they have not given Tyrese $5 million dollars like he claims.

Will & Tyrese have been friends for years and now Will & Jada are worried that Tyrese is having a public meltdown on social media.

Tyrese posted this video below about not getting the money from Will & Jada and that he’s going broke.

FaceBook.com/TYRESE link in my IG bio – urgent go there right now watch the whole CLIP!!!!!!!!! Please? I’m begging and read whole caption – A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:33am PST

Source : TMZ