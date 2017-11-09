A$AP Ferg Shares ‘Trap and a Dream’ Video Featuring Meek Mill

By Scott T. Sterling

A$AP Ferg has shared the official music video for his track “Trap and a Dream,” featuring Meek Mill.

The clip finds both rappers hanging out on a city street on a stylish white sports car as they trade rhymes.

Ferg ends the clip with a quote from Moliere, “The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it,” followed by the hashtag, #FreeMeek.

“Meek is my brother and will forever have my support, especially in these tough times,” Ferg said in a press statement, also sending out a link to the petition for Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf to look into Meek Mill’s current incarceration.

Check out the clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.