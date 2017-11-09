Disneyland Release Exclusive Starbucks Cups (PICS)

@tresha_disneylife is giving me the Magic Kingdom itch with her Starbucks tumbler!🏰🐭☕️ I see a visit to MK in the very near future!🤗 How super cute is that shirt by @itsamagicaladventure?! Thanks for sharing, Tresha!❤️ ✨✨✨ #magickingdom#piratesofthecaribbean#hanutedmansion#splashmountain#dumbo#disneystarbucks#youarehere#tobeapartner#starbucks#disneymerch#disneystyle#disneyfashion#wdw#disneymagic#mugsofdisney#waltdisneyworld#starbucksmug#disneymug#disneylover#mugcollection#disneymugs#disneyhome#mugshot#disneyfan#disneygirl#disneylife#disneyvacation#starbucksaddict#butfirstcoffee A post shared by Mugs of Disney🐭🌴☕️ (@mugs_of_disney) on Nov 3, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

What could be more festive than Starbucks holiday cups?

DISNEYLAND’S EXCLUSIVE STARBUCKS CUPS!!

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, these cups are now out!

What better way to get a feel for the holidays than drinking a Peppermint Mocha from a festive Disneyland mug as you walk down Disney’s Mainstreet?!

These cups are already being resold on Ebay, but how can you resist?!

These cups are just too cute not to get your hands on!