Facebook Wants You To Send Them Nudes

Facebook has come up with a CRAZY new plan to stop people from using their network to spread revenge porn. And all it’ll take to work is for everyone to have a deep, deep trust that Facebook respects our privacy. Um . . .

Their plan to prevent revenge porn is . . . having you preemptively GIVE FACEBOOK your nude photos.

You’d upload all of the nude pictures on your phone to Facebook. Those would be analyzed, and turned into something like a digital fingerprint. Then Facebook swears they’d delete the photos themselves.

But they still have that “fingerprint.” So if someone else tries to upload one of those nude photos, Facebook will recognize it and prevent the person from sharing it.

Right now they’re testing out this new system with a small group of people in Australia. There’s no word on when it might go worldwide.

