Sean Kingston Says He Dated Serena Williams

Filed Under: dating rumors, Hip Hop, R&B, Sean Kingston, Serena Williams
(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Hollywood Christmas Parade)

Maybe it’s the liquor talking but Sean Kingston was recorded saying he and professional tennis player Serena Williams used to be a thing.

Kingston used to have what could be described as a sugar baby situation with the famous tennis player.

Apparently she would pay for all his things and he let the relationship slip because he was unaware that it was something he was supposed to “follow up on” it.

Kingston let his past experiences with Serena Williams slip when he was being interviewed for a radio segment.

You don’t have to search for the video since it is going around Twitter.

Serena has yet to comment on the alleged relationship with Sean Kingston but people did not waste any time on giving their opinion on the matter.

Could Sean Kingston have dated Serena Williams? We don’t know but Twitter is certainly not feeling this relationship at all.

