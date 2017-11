It is all about timing … If you want to be more successful in your job hunt, you need to make sure you send your resume at the right time.

A recent study by TalentWorks found that applications received after 7:30 p.m. were the least likely to get attention for hiring managers.

Apparently the best time to send your resume is between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The reason? You want your resume to be at the top of the hiring person’s inbox.

Check out other job tips by clicking here.