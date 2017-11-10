Get FREE Jimboy’s Tacos At The Grand Opening Of Their New Location Tomorrow

There’s a new Jimboy’s in town and that means free tacos for YOU during their grand opening this Saturday… 🌮

Jimboy’s Tacos is opening a brand new location this Saturday November, 11th at @ 11 am and that means FREE DELICIOUS TACOS!

2 days until our GRAND OPENING of our NEW Marconi Square location THIS SATURDAY (Nov. 11th at 11AM). Swipe right to get a peek of our new location! We're giving out FREE TACOS 🌮 AND you can enter for a chance to win a trip for FOUR to DISNEYLAND 💫 #jimboystacos 📍4245 Marconi Ave Sacramento, California 95821 A post shared by Jimboy's Tacos (@jimboystacos) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

Their new location is in Marconi Square at 4245 Marconi Ave Sacramento, California 95821.

And their Instagram says that they are also giving away a trip to for 4 to Disneyland!

Get more on their website.

Image Credit: Flickr user obihave