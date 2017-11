Get that boogie ice cream fix! Häagen-Dazs has recently opened in Sacramento near the Golden 1 Center!

You’ll find it along the David J Stern Walk. Small shakes cost around $7.50 and regular shakes are $8.50!

What a (dazs)ome day! Doors are officially open for @haagendazs_us in the #DOCO plaza 🍦🍨💛 A post shared by Downtown Commons (@docosacramento) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

From kiddie to large sizes you can find sundaes, shakes, smoothies, coffee frappes and ice cream sandwiches on the menu!