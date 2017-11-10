JetBlue Is Giving Away Free Flights In Exchange For Volunteering

Filed Under: airlines, free, JetBlue, Volunteer
(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

As part of JetBlue airlines “JetBlue For Good Month,” they will be giving away free flights in exchange for volunteering.

According to INSIDER, JetBlue’s director of corporate social responsibility Icema Gibbs was quoted saying,”We created JetBlue For Good Month to celebrate all the ways we give back year-round – and this year we’re thrilled to bring our customers on board too.”

If you get selected to volunteer, JetBlue will send you to warm weather destinations.

22 volunteers will be sent to places like the Bahamas, Houston, Texas, or Jamaica!

Sounds like a great way to escape California winter!

The airline will have volunteers work to help create pop-up libraries, rebuild community centers, and give back to coral nursery or dolphin sanctuary. These aren’t bad gigs at all.

The selected volunteers will be notified by November 20.

The trips will not take place until late November or early December. JetBlue will cover all accommodation, meal, and transportation costs.

Potential volunteers will need to fill out a short survey about their past volunteer experiences and explain why doing good is important.

Enter to volunteer here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live