Netflix Pulls Plug On Louis C.K.’s Stand-Up Special

Amidst allegations of sexual misconduct, Louis C.K.’s second stand-up special with Neflix has been canceled.

A Netflix spokesperson told TMZ “The allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing. Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned.”

C.K.’s film distributor also canceled the release of his new movie “I Love You, Daddy,” which was supposed to air next week.