Although he’s gone MIA for a while after his social media meltdown with Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian has surfaced again when he posted pictures via Twitter of his daughter’s first birthday.

Dream Kardashian turned one today and spent time with daddy along with Aunties Kim, Khloe and Kylie and even cousins North and Penelope.

Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

That arm tho 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MGOptmBITU — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

There’s no sign of Chyna at Dream’s party, but that’s not a big surprise since she recently sued the whole Kardashian fam.

Happy Birthday Dream!