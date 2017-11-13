top tv, stranger things 2, the walking dead

Are These the 10 Most Popular TV Shows in America?

(Photo by:JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s hard to compare TV shows based on ratings these days, because Netflix and other streaming services don’t release audience numbers . . . and even if they did, binge-watching through subscription apps doesn’t really compare apples-to-apples with weekly TV broadcasts.

So, a data analytics company is measuring the popularity of TV shows using everything EXCEPT ratings.

They use “demand expressions,” which include illegal downloads and streams, along with ratings from fans and critics . . . positive feedback on social media and blogs . . . photo sharing, wikis, and online searches.

They’ve been collecting data for two years now, and recently put out a list of the ‘Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows in America.’  Here it is:

1.  “Stranger Things 2”, Netflix

2.  “The Walking Dead”, AMC

3.  “Game of Thrones”, HBO

4.  “Star Trek: Discovery”, CBS All-Access

5.  “Preacher”, AMC

6.  “Mindhunter”, Netflix

7.  “The Big Bang Theory”, CBS

8.  “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, which is syndicated

9.  “Rick and Morty”, Cartoon Network

10.  “The Orville”, Fox

