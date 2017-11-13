Cam’ron Calls Out Kanye West On How He Handled His Beef With Jay-Z

Cam’ron’s latest single Coleslaw has a lot to do with his opinion on Kanye West and how Yeezy handled his feud with Jay-Z.

Cam went in on the matter by saying;

“Kanye got on stage, what he do? Play Jay-Z out

What he do next? Check into the crazy house?

[…] you made a living talking greasy

Besides that, man, you Yeezy with the Yeezys

Be yourself […]

If you regret it, then dead it, but if you said it, you said it”

Complex didn’t say what inspired Cam’ron to address this issue but he did not hold back.

Cam went to Instagram warning fans that Coleslaw isn’t for everyone by captioning his post: “If u emotional don’t listen. #TheProgam its not for everyone”

