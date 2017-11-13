colin kaepernick, gq, citizen of the year

Colin Kaepernick: GQ’s Citizen of the Year [pic]

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GQ)

Colin Kaepernick still can’t win any on-field accolades, but he just got one off the field — GQ has named him its Citizen of the Year.

Kaepernick will appear on one of four covers for the December issue of the men’s magazine. The other cover subject are Stephen Colbert, hoops great Kevin Durant and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot [pr: guh-DOAT].

Although the former 49ers quarterback agreed to participate in the issue, he insisted that he would not do an interview because he believes his actions speak louder than any words could. So GQ assembled 10 celebs from various walks of life to discuss his impact, including singer J. Cole, filmmaker Ana DuVernay and his former teammate Eric Reid.

