CyHi The Prynce Adds ScHoolboy Q And More Artists To Upcoming Album

Less than a week away before CyHi The Prynce drops his newest album, No Dope on Sundays.

XXL Mag reports that CyHi The Prynce has released his tracklist and his features are some to get excited over.

The Atlanta rapper received some help on his latest project by Pusha T, ScHoolboy Q, Kanye West, 2 Chainz and others.

He described this album as a baby since it took him a few years to create and finish this project.

“All my mixtapes were like, they get to go with their baby mama, I can only get them on the weekend […] This is like, nah, this my son, he stay at my crib. I’m raising him. You know what I’m sayin’? That’s the difference. Like, my baby mama ain’t gonna’ drop this one off. This one was in the house, I birthed this from the ground up. Changed diapers, milk and all. Everything,” said CyHi The Prynce.

Check out the full No Dope on Sundays Tracklist below:

1. “Amen (Intro)”

2. “No Dope on Sundays” Feat. Pusha T

3. “Get Yo Money”

4. “Movin’ Around” Feat. ScHoolboy Q

5. “Trick Me” Feat. 2 Chainz

6. “Murda” feat. Estelle

7. “Don’t Know Why” Feat. Jagged Edge

8. “God Bless Your Heart”

9. “Dat Side” Feat. Kanye West

10. “Looking for Love”

11. “Nu Africa (Extended Version)” Feat. Ernestine Johnson

12. “Free”

13. “80’s Baby” Feat. BJ the Chicago Kid

14. “Closer”

15. “I’m Fine” Feat. Travis Scott