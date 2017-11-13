Jay-Z Supports NFL Protest

Jay-Z paused his 4:44 Tour on Sunday in Miami, Florida to talk about Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protest and the meaning taking place behind it all.

According to TMZ, Jay addressed critics who try to say Kaepernick began the protest as a way to insult the military and the United States flag.

Jay clarified that the protest is about injustice that is taking place in the U.S. between law enforcement and African Americans and minorities.

During his tour, Jay has made it very clear on his position on this matter.

Hov speaking on Kaepernick’s kneeling and stressing the importance of Black progression… #444Tour #JayZ pic.twitter.com/NM8IX7TYjv — Jawn 💎 Snaux (@grandiosediva) November 12, 2017

Jay is very pro-Kaepernick as he represents the former San Francisco 49er’s quarterback by wearing a jersey with Kaepernick’s name on it.