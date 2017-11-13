Jay-Z Supports NFL Protest

Filed Under: 4:44, Anthem Protest, Colin Kaepernick, Hip Hop, Jay-Z, NFL, San Francisco 49'ers
(Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Jay-Z paused his 4:44 Tour on Sunday in Miami, Florida to talk about Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protest and the meaning taking place behind it all.

According to TMZ, Jay addressed critics who try to say Kaepernick began the protest as a way to insult the military and the United States flag.

Jay clarified that the protest is about injustice that is taking place in the U.S. between law enforcement and African Americans and minorities.

During his tour, Jay has made it very clear on his position on this matter.

Jay is very pro-Kaepernick as he represents the former San Francisco 49er’s quarterback by wearing a jersey with Kaepernick’s name on it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live