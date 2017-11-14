Nagging Moms Have Kids That Grow Up To Be More Successful [video]

If you spent your entire childhood with your mom NAGGING you . . . do your chores, do your homework, brush your teeth more than once a week . . . you should tell her “thank you.”

According to a new study out of England, people whose moms nagged them when they were growing up turn out to be more SUCCESSFUL as adults.

They’re more likely to go to college, avoid making really bad life choices, and have better paying jobs.

The researchers say, quote, “No matter how hard we tried to avoid our parents’ recommendations, it’s likely that they ended up influencing choices we consider extremely personal.”

In other words, your mom is still in your head at all times, steering the ship, even if you THINK you’re an adult making your own decisions. Now go home and clean your room.

