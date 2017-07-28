The BIG Prize Minute Questions That Have Been Answered Are Below. Please Scroll Down.

The BIG Prize Minute is 10 questions in 60 seconds. We ask the same 10 questions until all have been conquered. Every day we sweeten the pot by adding in a new prize daily. Once a question is answered your will find them along with the answers here, so check back daily. Below you will find the most recent answered questions.

This week’s Big Prizes gives you chances to win: Courtesy of In-n Out they are turning this pair of tickets into Double Double family four of tickets to WWE LIVE! A 4-pack of ticket to the Sacramento Republic FC vs Pheonix Rising FC! A 4-pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live Age of Heroes! And an All Eyez On Me Blu-Ray and DVD!

Don’t miss the all-new biopic chronicling the life and legacy of one of

the most influential hip-hop musicians of all time: Tupac Shakur

ALL EYEZ ON ME Available on Blu-ray Combo Pack September 5th!

What day was the Tamale, Taco & Touchdowns event?

(Sunday Sept. 10)

What was the event called that we had this past Sunday?

(Tamales, Tacos & Touchdowns)

What health issue does Lil Wayne suffer from?

(Seizures/Epilepsy)

If you were born between Aug. 23rd & Sept. 22nd. What’s your sign?

(Virgo)

What country just tested a Hydrogen bomb?

(North Korea)

How old is Beyoncé?

(36)

What was Play-Doh originally created for?

(Wallpaper cleaner)